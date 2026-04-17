Vipul Amrutlal Shah wins cheque bounce case linked to London Dreams after 16 years: ‘Justice delayed, not denied’

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah won a 16-year-long cheque dishonour case tied to the 2009 film London Dreams. On Thursday, April 15, the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri delivered a judgment, bringing closure to a long legal battle that began over a decade and a half ago. Vipul’s lawyer mentioned in a statement that while justice might have been delayed in the case, it was not denied. Vipul Amrutlal Shah won a 16-year-old cheque bounce case linked to London Dreams.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah wins 16-year-old cheque bounce case Vipul’s advocate released a statement to the press that reads: “Vipul Amrutlal Shah has finally won a 16-year-old, long-drawn cheque-bouncing case against the producers of London Dreams. In 2009, Mr Shah, through his company Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, had extended a loan to the producers to complete their film. The repayment cheque issued by the producers was dishonoured by their bank upon presentation.”

It further reads: “After a gruelling legal process spanning 16 years, the Learned Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri, vide its order dated April 15, 2026, held the producers, Mr PJ Singh and Mrs Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty and convicted them for offences punishable under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The producers have been directed to pay within 90 days, failing which they will face imprisonment of 9 months. Justice delayed, but not denied.”

What is the case all about? In 2009, Vipul directed a Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Asin-starrer titled London Dreams. Through his company, Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, he extended a loan to the film’s producers to support the project’s completion. However, the repayment cheque issued by the producers bounced, triggering legal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

After years of court hearings and delays, the court has now found producer PJ Singh and his wife, Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty of cheque dishonour. They have been directed to clear their dues within 90 days; failing which, they will face legal consequences and be sent to prison for nine months.