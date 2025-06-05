Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look sombre as they return to Mumbai after Bengaluru stampede during RCB IPL celebration

A pall of gloom hung over cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma as they returned to Mumbai following the tragic events that unfolded during RCB's IPL celebrations in Bengaluru. The joyous atmosphere of RCB's IPL win was marred by the stampede incident in Bengaluru, which claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured. Also read: Bengaluru stampede: What led to deadly crush at RCB's IPL victory event? At the airport, Virat and Anushka maintained a low profile, neither posing for nor interacting with the waiting photographers.

Anushka and Virat back in Mumbai

On Thursday, Anushka and Virat were photographed returning to Mumbai. For their airport appearance, Virat opted for a beige shirt paired with denims and topped off with his signature cap, while Anushka kept it laid-back in a casual black T-shirt and jeans. Both had their glares on.

At the airport, Virat and Anushka maintained a low profile, neither posing for nor interacting with the waiting photographers. They walked briskly to their car with serious expressions. They weren’t seen smiling too.

The stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru killed 11 people and injured 33 during the franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations on Wednesday. What was supposed to be a special day for the RCB fans in Bengaluru turned into a nightmare as chaos ensued and police officials failed to control a jam-packed crowd.

Anushka, Virat react to Bengaluru stampede tragedy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star player Virat was at a “loss of words” following the stampede. Virat took to Instagram to share RCB's official statement regarding the stampede. In the caption, the right-handed batter said, “At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted”.

The formal note by RCB read, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."

“RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," the statement added.

Anushka also posted the note on her Instagram handle, revealing her emotional state. The actor posted the team’s official statement on Instagram and added a string of heartbroken emojis in response to the tragedy. On Tuesday, RCB had won the IPL 2025 title after defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad.