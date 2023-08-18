Virat Kohli shares holiday pic with Anushka Sharma, reveals their favourite cafe in Barbados: ‘Best food we ever ate…’

Cricketer Virat Kohli was joined by actor-wife Anushka Sharma in Barbados; they were all smiles in a picture taken during their holiday. On Friday, Virat gave a shoutout to a cafe in Barbados as he shared a photo of himself and Anushka. He wrote in his caption, "Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate (pinched fingers emoji)." Also read: Anushka Sharma shares video as she misses London, Virat Kohli turns photographer for her on their day out with Vamika

Virat Kohli's post

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose for a picture together in Barbados.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were both dressed in blue casual outfits during the outing. While Anushka wore a blue shirt with white slip-ons and matching sunglasses, Virat was in a blue T-shirt and printed white shorts, which he paired with white slip-ons and a green cap. The couple posed next to a giant menu displayed outside the cafe.

Actor Deepika Padukone was one of the first ones to like Virat's Instagram post. A fan commented on his picture with Anushka Sharma, "Capturing beautiful moments together." One more said, "Best couple." A person also wrote, "Love how you both love food!"

Virat, who is a self-proclaimed foodie, grabbed attention last year, when he opened his new restaurant at an iconic location in Mumbai – the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar’s bungalow. He also owns restaurants in Delhi and Kolkata, among other cities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virat on Anushka's 'massive sacrifices' as a mother

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021. Earlier this year, Virat Kohli had said Anushka Sharma has made 'massive sacrifices' as a mother in the last two years after their daughter Vamika was born in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," Virat said during an RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast in March 2023.

Anushka's projects

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala (2022). Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.