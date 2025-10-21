Virat Kohli's bhabhi gets a shoutout from Anushka Sharma on her post, highlighting the power of yoga: ‘So proud of you’

Anushka Sharma has shared a shoutout for Virat Kohli's sister-in-law, Chetna Kohli, for highlighting the power of Yoga and taking care of one's health. Anushka, who keeps her personal life away from the media, often takes to her social media to share pictures of her advertisements and shoutouts for Virat. On Tuesday, Chetna's post on Diwali caught the actor's attention, and she shared that she is ‘proud’ of her. Anushka Sharma is 'proud' of her jethani Chetna Kohli.

What Anushka said

Anushka posted Chetna's Instagram post on her Stories and wrote in the caption, “In every pose, she mirrors yoga itself- strength and grace, movement and stillness, all in harmony. So proud of you Chets @chetnakohli.”

Anushka via Instagram Stories.

In the post, Chetna performed various asanas and wrote a long note in the caption. It began, “My poses are far from perfect and that’s where my practice lives. Somedays I tremble, waver and somedays I flow. But every attempt is a prayer of becoming and willingness to learn, unlearn & evolve. A reminder that GROWTH IS SACRED EVEN IN ITS IMPERFECTIONS.”

She added, 'This Diwali, I offer my practice to the divine light within. I choose to light up myself to transform not the world around me but the one within me. To let the inner flame of truth burn away self doubt, fear, illusion, limitation and return to the Essence of who I am. MAY I RISE BEYOND THE NOISE OF CELEBRATION INTO THE SERENITY OF AWARENESS. MAY I GLOW NOT BECAUSE I WISH TO BE SEEN, BUT BECAUSE I HAVE LEARNED TO SEE."

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka and began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.