‘At 60, I am only now understanding revenge’: Vishal Bhardwaj warns of intense violence in O Romeo ahead of release
Vishal Bhardwaj expresses pride in O’Romeo before its release, thanking his team for their dedication and reveals film's intense themes of revenge.
On the eve of the release of his much-anticipated film O'Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional, deeply personal note, expressing pride in his latest project even before critics weigh in and box-office numbers roll in.
Vishal reflecs on his film making process throughout O'Romeo
The director took to social media to reflect on the journey behind O’Romeo, a Mumbai-set gangster drama headlined by Shahid Kapoor. Calling his team his “real heroes,” Vishal extended heartfelt gratitude to his heads of departments and collaborators, crediting them for pouring their “vision, integrity, sweat, blood, and unconditional commitment” into bringing his vision to life.
"Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them – their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision," Vishal wrote.
“My real heroes: Mustafa Stationwala, Faramarz Wankadia, Ben Bernhard, Meghdeep Bose, Aarif Sheikh, Maxima Basu, Dani Del Rosario, Vikram Dahiya, Ankur Chaudhary, Yash Darji, Shantanu Yennemadi, Krutika Jain, Mukesh Chhabra, Makarand Surte, Justin Jose, Samir Zaidi, Konstantin Minnich, Saurabh Goswami and ‘Anl’ Arasu. Also, my most loving associate, Abhay Datt Sharma – who shared my love, pain, frustration, and both my reasonable and unreasonable whims – and my creative producer, Priti Shahani. I will not make another film without her," the director added.
Vishal cautions audience of brutal intensity in the film
Vishal did not shy away from cautioning audiences about the film’s brutal intensity. Reflecting on his body of work, the director revealed a recurring theme he is only now beginning to fully understand at 60: revenge.
"Through this film, I have realised the immense capacity I hold for love and for violence – together. Looking back at my body of work, l see a recurring theme I wasn’t even conscious of: revenge. And at sixty, I am only now beginning to understand it. There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society — and I often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply. This pent-up anguish needed release. In O’Romeo, through my protagonist, I slash throats, split skulls, and blow the brains of the monsters I cannot confront in real life," Vishal wrote.
“Opposite this violence stands an equally intense force — love. A love born from a lifetime of encounters with beautiful, sensitive souls who have shaped me. A love that did not let me drown. A love that pulled me out of the pool of blood. I am in love with this species called human — forever torn between two extreme emotions. O’Romeo is the manifestation of these polarities," he added.
About O' Romeo
Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwari, and Vikrant Massey, hits theatres on February 13 and is set for a box-office clash with Tu Ya Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritika Kumar
