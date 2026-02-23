Vishal Bhardwaj reveals how Shah Rukh Khan reacts when he approaches him with stories for a film together

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has, over the years, worked with many actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Tabu, and the late Irrfan Khan. However, he has never worked with actor Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking with news agency ANI, Vishal shared that he had shared a script with Shah Rukh during the making of his film O Romeo, expressing his hope that the two might collaborate on a project in the future. Vishal Bhardwaj praised Shah Rukh Khan as he shared their conversations.

Vishal Bhardwaj reveals talking to Shah Rukh Khan about working together On being asked if Shah Rukh could enter Vishal's cinematic world, the filmmaker said, "I think it (collaboration) has to happen. Main saal mein Shah Rukh se kitni baari kitni stories ke liye baat karta hun (I talk to Shah Rukh so many times throughout the year for so many stories). He always responds to my message, and he's a lovely person. He's the greatest charmer of our country."

Vishal sent Shah Rukh a story during O Romeo "Who doesn't love Shah Rukh Khan? Let me put it that way. Everyone loves him. And there has to be something so beautiful in him as a person, also, that makes him Shah Rukh Khan. Maine unhe iss film (O Romeo) ke dauran bhi ek kahani bheji hui hai aur woh bhi humesha bolte hai ki, 'Yaar ek film toh honi chayie jo hum dono ko saath mein karni chayie', but definitely, there has to be one film between Shah Rukh and me. Inshallah, is baar woh miracle ho jaye (I had even sent him a story during O Romeo, and he always says, ‘There should be a film that we do together’)," he added.

About Vishal's latest film Vishal's latest film is O Romeo, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The film was released during Valentine's Week. O Romeo also features Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande in pivotal roles.