Vishal Bhardwaj wonders if Priyanka Chopra is still upset with him, actor reacts: ‘Aapse kaun naraz reh sakta hai’

Actor Priyanka Chopra's throwback note for her film Kaminey alongside Shahid Kapoor brought back fond memories for filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who couldn't help but tease her about past differences. Vishal asked Priyanka if she is still holding grudges, to which she responded by inviting him over for a meet-up. Priyanka Chopra worked with Vishal Bhardwaj on Kaminey and 7 Khoon Maaf.

Priyanka's banter with Vishal Bhardwaj

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to walk down the memory lane and look back at working with Shahid and Vishal on Kaminey, which was released in 2009.

Following which, Vishal reposted Priyanka’s post on his Instagram handle. He wrote: “Ask me how much I miss those days. You have been one of the finest collaborations of my career. Remember one day, when you got angry, I handwrote a poem on a napkin and sent it to manaoo (to mend things with you) you.”

He went on to share few lines from a poetry, writing “Doosri jangaleedam ko khatam huye bhi beetein saal. Ab bhi kuch Japani afsar chhupien mile hain duty par. Tum se kab ab milna hoga.. Kya ab bhi naraaz ho tum?”

To this, Priyanka replied, “Hahaha aapse kaun naraaz reh sakta hai? Aaiye milne (Who can stay upset with you? Come, let's meet)."

Priyanka's response to Vishal.

Priyanka’s post for Kaminey

The Baywatch star penned a long note about her character ‘Sweety Bhope’ along with several pictures from the movie.

“I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time,” she wrote, adding, “He said he’d like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, “Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.” And he said, “With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me.” And I did.”

Priyanka added, “He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part. But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him. A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf.” Priyanka called Kaminey a turning point of her career.

Priyanka’s recent work

Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. Next, fans will once again see her in action mode in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

She is also working on returning to Indian cinema with SSMB 29, which also stars Mahesh Babu. It is being directed by SS Rajamouli.