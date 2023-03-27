Vivek Agnihotri copies Rahul Gandhi's words when asked about his film Hate Story; Gulshan Devaiah trolls him

Vivek Agnihotri, known for his directorial The Kashmir Files, recently called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ‘unqualified’. When a follower called Vivek a ‘joker’ for mocking Rahul and mentioned his 2012 erotic thriller Hate Story, Vivek went on to reply to her in Rahul's style. He copied Rahul's statements as he defended himself on Twitter. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri suggests ‘Gandhis start acting in Karan Johar films’ Vivek Agnihotri has now copied Rahul Gandhi's words in his latest tweet. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Vivek Agnihotri had tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi was always unqualified. It’s just that now it’s been made official.” Calling Vivek a ‘joker’ instead, a Twitter user wrote, “When director of hate story talks about qualifications….. Joker.”

Vivek responded to the Twitter user in Rahul's style. He wrote, “'That director is in your mind. I killed him. He doesn’t exist. Not in my mind at all. He is gone. Gone. The person you’re looking at is not him; you are seeing him, but I’m not him. If you do not understand, read the Hindu scriptures. He is in your head, not mine' Who said this?"

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet also got a reaction from Gulshan Devaiah.

It was in January when Rahul Gandhi had said, “Rahul Gandhi is in your brain, I have killed him. The person whom you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi. You don’t understand? Read a little about Hindu dharma. Read about Shiva, you’ll understand what I’m saying, don’t get so surprised. Rahul Gandhi is in your brain, not in mine. Rahul Gandhi is in BJP’s thinking, not in my mind. Why are you looking so surprised? I don’t have any interest in my image, you can have whatever image you like.”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also reacted to Vivek's tweet. He wrote, “I’m so sorry at the poor quality of criticism that you receive my good sir. Hang in there doing your thing, you’ll find a good, genuine match up, that’ll be at your high level.”

Vivek had recently slammed Congress for being run by a ‘family’ and had said that they should star in Karan Johar's films. He was reacting to a video of Priyanka Gandhi where she was sharing the contributions of her family members in Indian politcis.

