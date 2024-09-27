Vivek Agnihotri fires lead actor of his movie: 'His manager was so arrogant’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has revealed that he fired the lead actor of his next film because of his arrogant manager. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vivek responded to a tweet by casting director Mukesh Chhabra speaking about the "current state of the film industry". (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri reveals why he declined Oxford Union debate on Kashmir: ‘Felt very offended’) Vivek Agnihotri shared a tweet and spoke about Bollywood.

What Mukesh-Vivek said about Bollywood

Mukesh wrote on X, “The current state of the film industry: one actor, 200 casting directors, and 15,680 managers. (Folded hands emoji).”

Responding to it, Vivek tweeted, "I had to fire a lead actor last week because his manager was so arrogant and behaved as if he had the prerogative to be like this just because he is an employee of a ‘Huge Celeb’s’ Star Kid Talent Agency’. These middlemen have destroyed more careers than made it. Do a workshop and train these kids, @CastingChhabra."

Vivek recently spoke about his films

Recently speaking with Hindustan Times, Vivek talked about his films and how he wants his stories to narrate his vision and make a point. “I'm focusing on my movies rather than debating with people. That's why I don't go on TV these day. I don't want to be a part of public debate. If I have to make a point, I would rather make it with my films and my writing, my books, my things. I don't want to get stuck into demonising India. I don't want to be part of that narrative”.

Vivek had spoken about The Delhi Files

Vivek is working on his next project, The Delhi Files. Recently, he told news agency PTI that a significant part of his upcoming film, will focus on undivided Bengal’s violent history, with references to the Noakhali riots of 1946, the Muslim League, Congress, Mahatma Gandhi and Md Ali Jinnah. "There are people who ask why Vivek Agnihotri is not making a film on the situation in the northeastern region. There are so many filmmakers. Let anyone among them take up the task. Let me choose my subject. Can't I create awareness about the issue chosen by me," he had said.