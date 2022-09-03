Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh danced with girls at Jayeshbhai Jordaar event, nobody knew it was about female foeticide: Vivek Agnihotri

Ranveer Singh danced with girls at Jayeshbhai Jordaar event, nobody knew it was about female foeticide: Vivek Agnihotri

Published on Sep 03, 2022 09:18 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri said that Ranveer Singh danced with 25 girls during the promotions of his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has spoken about Ranveer Singh's film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. During an interview, while Vivek lauded the film's subject of female foeticide, he also slammed Ranveer for dancing shirtless with ‘25 women’ during the film's promotion. Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri says Ayan Mukerji can't pronounce ‘Brahmastra’

Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar tackles female foeticide in a very unusual and impactful manner and has the film's lead actor Ranveer Singh (Jayesh Patel) playing a caring husband and father fighting for his unborn girl child. The film was released on May 13.

In an interview with Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Ranveer Singh, the so called number 1 star. People don't get tired praising him. His film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was on female foeticide about how people should not kill girls. What a wonderful subject but then how were they promoting the film? Ranveer went shirtless and was dancing with 25 girls during the promotions. He was like just dancing with 25 sexy and glamourous girls. Nobody knew that the film was about female foeticide. It's not a fashion show or some comedy film. Why would people go and see that?"

Jayeshbhai Jordaar didn't perform well in theatres. It collected 15.59 crore at the domestic box office.

Vivek's last film The Kashmir Files which was released in March, this year, emerged as one of the most successful post-pandemic movies to release in India. It depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. It featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar.

Earlier this year, Vivek announced his next film, The Delhi Files. Sharing a photo of himself, Vivek wrote in a tweet. “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty and sincerity. I may have spammed your TL (timeline) but it’s important to make people aware of the genocide and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.” In a follow up tweet, he wrote, “#TheDelhiFiles.”

