Vivek Oberoi says lack of acting offers made him shift focus on business: 'Income from movies started drying up'

Vivek Oberoi has never shied away from speaking about his personal and professional challenges. The actor, who has gone through several ups and downs in his movie career, is now also a successful entrepreneur apart from being a known actor. Vivek, in an interview with The Indian Express, said that he shifted his focus on business after he had no movie offers in spite of proving himself as an actor. (Also read: Vivek Oberoi on public feud with Salman Khan: Powerful people said they'll make sure I don't work in Bollywood anymore) Vivek Oberoi said that he had to shift focus on business due to lack of film offers.(AFP)

Vivek Oberoi recalls starting business to run his home

Vivek, while recalling his difficult phase, said, “When I started struggling in Bollywood when I started facing difficulties even after being a successful actor… I was facing challenges even after proving my skills, there was a different kind of pressure when I wasn’t getting offered any films. That was my source of income — I was running my house, charitable foundation with the money I earned through my business and acting in movies, doing events and making appearances, I paid my staff with it too.”

He further said, “I was running a school in Vrindavan, helping cancer patients, so when my income from movies started drying up, stopped getting roles, I knew I wouldn’t be able to continue all these things. Philanthropy is a part of my life, and I needed to be financially secured, I never asked for money from anyone, I didn’t ask my father, so I wouldn’t ask anyone else either. That’s when I started active business. Got into real estate, founded some companies, some technology companies grew very big. Today, I have invested in around 29 companies.”

Vivek Oberoi's acting career

Vivek made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. The Gangster action-thriller featured Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Mohanlal, Antara Mali and others in crucial roles. He then starred in films like Road, Saathiya, Dum, Masti, Yuva, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Rakhta Charitra 1, Rakht Charitra 2 and Krrish 3.

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web show - Indian Police Force.