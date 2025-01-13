Wamiqa Gabbi claps back at influencer for questioning her PR game after videos comparing her to Aishwarya Rai emerge

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen in the film Baby John, recently lashed out at social media influencer Nadeesh Bhambi after he posted a video around her alleged PR strategy on the heels of several videos circulating on social media that drew comparisons between Wamiqa and Aishwarya Rai. Also read: Wamiqa Gabbi resembles Aishwarya Rai? Prime Video joins the debate Wamiqa Gabbi was last seen in the film Baby John.

Nadeesh posts a video

Recently, Nadeesh took to Instagram to share a video titled Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR team meeting. The video starts with him calling her beautiful and talented.

As the reel unfolds, other characters chime in with reactions such as "new national crush" and "Triptii Dimri who”. At one point, he brings reference of Aishwarya, saying "If Aishwarya had a daughter, she would look like Wamiqa”.

In the video, he is also seen saying, “Wamiqa can eat 100 Rashmika (Mandanna) and 200 Disha (Patani) for breakfast" and "What Deepika thinks she looks like”, with these ideas getting approval in the said meeting.

Wamiqa hits back

Wamiqa took note of the video and didn’t mince her words while hitting back at the influencer. She used sarcasm to respond to the video.

“Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ approve nahi hua (Talented and beautiful too? Thank you. Don’t about the rest, but we also tried ‘Wamiqa for next President’, but that wasn’t approved),” she wrote in the comment section.

The war of words ended with both of them posting Hindi shayari.

The influencer also responded to her comment by telling her to ask her PR to ‘chill’ as they are ruining her image. He wrote, “Talented aur khoobsurat toh aap ho hi. Loved you in Jubilee. President ke liye vote nahi hota iss desh mein warna mera vote toh mil hi jaata aapko... Bas aapki PR team ko thoda chill karao, acchi khaasi actress ka naam kharab karne mein lage hain (You are talented and beautiful, loved you in Jubilee. There is no voting system in India, or else I would have voted for you as a president. But please tell your PR team to chill. They are ruining the image of a good actress)”.

Wamiqa’s films

The actor was most recently in Baby John, which also featured Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff. The film, which was directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, failed to work at the box office, struggling to even make ₹50 crore. It was a remake of Atlee's Theri, which starred Vijay in the lead role. Next, she is also busy with Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu.