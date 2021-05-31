Want to play strong characters: Ishita Dutta

Drishyam girl Ishita Dutta wants to shed her girl-next-door image and is looking forward to doing some strong and glamorous roles. But at the same time, she has a set of dos and don’ts. She is ready to jump on the OTT bandwagon but not ready to do bold content just for the sake of it.

“I want to don a glamorous avatar but at the same time balance it with my don’ts list. Most of my projects have been submissive, simple, thodi se bechari and all. I want to change that as I want to do stronger characters and roles – it can be glamorous or non-glamorous. So, I have experimented and worked on my body, looks and skill to find work that I have not done so far,” says the actor.

Ishita agrees that it’s a rare cocktail. “I know that but want to achieve it. I have always been very patient person and believe that I will be able to find my kind of work. I have a strong belief in luck and destiny and hope that work that I want to do will find me,” she says.

Ishita Dutta (Sourced)

Having done a couple of TV show shows she is open to this medium as well. “I have got lot of love and appreciation from TV, so I am open to it. In fact, I am open to all mediums. Only thing is that I must like it as I am very choosy for my work. I have refused some web-shows and with all due respect to the makers I am not comfortable doing couple of things. Thankfully, good family shows are now being made on OTT,” she says.

She made her Bollywood debut with blockbuster hit Drishyam but her acting journey started with TV show Ek Ghar Banaunga that was shot in Lucknow. Besides, her TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar with Vatsal Sheth (actor and her husband) too was set and initially shot in the state capital.

“I was born and brought up in Jamshedpur and then I came to Mumbai for studies and stayed back. My acting journey in fact started from Lucknow. I had enjoyed kebabs a lot though I have turned vegetarian now. Also, I have still kept the dresses I bought then,” says Ishita.

Her last TV show was Bepanah Pyaar that ended before lockdown. “I was excited for new things to happen, but then everything came to a standstill. Vatsal shot a film Kaha to Tha: Love in Quarantine which featured both of us followed by music video Rehne Do Zara that he directed as well. Since then, besides photo shoots and a few ads I have not worked outside.”

Malayalam film Drishyam-2 has been well received and the makers have already made an announcement for its Hindi version. “Yes, I saw the movie and it’s a great remake. I have heard they will make it (Hindi remake) again. I will love to be a part of it. I am proud to be a part of such a cult film,” says the actor who is now looking forward to get vaccinated before starting work.