War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film shows no growth midweek, yet to cross 200 crore

War 2 box office collection day 7: War 2, the high-octane action thriller from the YRF Spy Universe, saw a dip in collections on its seventh day at the box office. Clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie, the film has now seen a considerable dip in collections over the first week. War 2 box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer spy film slows down in the weekday.

On Wednesday, August 20, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer earned an estimated ₹5.5 crore (India net) across all languages. According to Sacnilk, this brings its total domestic collection to approximately ₹ 199 crore at the end of its first week.

Despite a strong opening and a steady first six days, the mid-week slump signals a slowdown in footfalls as weekday fatigue sets in. The film’s overall Hindi occupancy on Day 7 stood at 9.37%, with regional markets delivering mixed results.

City-wise occupancy breakdown

Among major cities, Chennai posted the highest occupancy at 20%, with a particularly strong showing during the evening shows (26%). Bengaluru (15.67%) and Jaipur (15.33%) also performed fairly well, driven by interest during afternoon and evening slots. Kolkata followed with 13% overall occupancy, seeing an evening spike at 20%.

Meanwhile, key metro cities like Mumbai (9.67%), NCR (9%), and Pune (9%) reported modest attendance across most showtimes. Hyderabad and Lucknow hovered around the 11% mark, while Surat (3%), Chandigarh (6%), and Bhopal (6.33%) registered lower-than-average engagement. Notably, night show data remained negligible or unreported in most regions.

Regional Performance

The film fared better in the South Indian markets. On Wednesday, the Tamil version saw an overall occupancy of 16.74%, while Telugu version recorded 15.19% occupancy. Both regions showed decent weekday traction, contributing steadily to the overall box office tally.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the latest instalment in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters like Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and the Tiger series (Salman Khan). The film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani in key roles.

The post-credits scene sparked excitement among fans, teasing the next entry in the franchise—Alpha. The scene features a surprise appearance by Bobby Deol, setting up the next chapter of the universe. Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is slated for release in December 2025.