War 2 worldwide box office collection: Hrithik, Jr NTR film no longer Spy Universe's lowest grosser, beats Ek Tha Tiger
War 2 worldwide box office collection has now surpassed Ek Tha Tiger's lifetime haul, meaning it won't end as YRF Spy Universe's lowest-grossing film.
War 2 worldwide box office collection: It did not have a great start at the box office, then saw some revival on Independence Day, only to fall once again as the weekend ended. But War 2 still has some life left in it, it seems. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer saw a 55% jump in domestic collections on its second Saturday, leading to it shedding an unwanted tag - that of being the lowest-grossing YRF Spy Universe film.
War 2 worldwide box office update
By Saturday, day 10 of the film's run in theatres, War 2 had earned ₹214.50 crore net ( ₹256 crore gross) in the domestic market. War 2 earned ₹6.25 crore net in India on Saturday, a big jump from the ₹4 crore it netted on Friday. However, the film has slowed down to such an extent that, beyond a 50-60% jump on Sunday, it has little chance of reviving. Yet, this rise must come as some cause to cheer for the film's team. Internationally, War 2 has earned under $9 million ( ₹74 crore), taking its worldwide gross to ₹330 crore.
War 2 beats Ek Tha Tiger
After War 2 slowed down at the box office following a 70% crash on Monday, it has raised fears that it may become the first YRF Spy Universe film to not break even and become a hit. While that fear is still there, War 2 has managed to surpass the ₹321-crore gross of Ek Tha Tiger, the Salman Khan film that (retroactively) began the Spyverse. This means that War 2 is no longer the lowest-grossing film of the franchise. However, in terms of footfalls, it still trails all other films, including Tiger 3.
All about War 2
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to Sidharth Anand's War. The 2019 film starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, and was the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The sequel has not been well received by critics or audiences. War 2 also stars Kiara Advani.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.