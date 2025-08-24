War 2 worldwide box office collection: Hrithik, Jr NTR film no longer Spy Universe's lowest grosser, beats Ek Tha Tiger

War 2 worldwide box office collection: It did not have a great start at the box office, then saw some revival on Independence Day, only to fall once again as the weekend ended. But War 2 still has some life left in it, it seems. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer saw a 55% jump in domestic collections on its second Saturday, leading to it shedding an unwanted tag - that of being the lowest-grossing YRF Spy Universe film. War 2 worldwide box office collection: Jr NTR stars alongside Hrithik Roshan in this spy thriller.

War 2 worldwide box office update

By Saturday, day 10 of the film's run in theatres, War 2 had earned ₹214.50 crore net ( ₹256 crore gross) in the domestic market. War 2 earned ₹6.25 crore net in India on Saturday, a big jump from the ₹4 crore it netted on Friday. However, the film has slowed down to such an extent that, beyond a 50-60% jump on Sunday, it has little chance of reviving. Yet, this rise must come as some cause to cheer for the film's team. Internationally, War 2 has earned under $9 million ( ₹74 crore), taking its worldwide gross to ₹330 crore.

War 2 beats Ek Tha Tiger

After War 2 slowed down at the box office following a 70% crash on Monday, it has raised fears that it may become the first YRF Spy Universe film to not break even and become a hit. While that fear is still there, War 2 has managed to surpass the ₹321-crore gross of Ek Tha Tiger, the Salman Khan film that (retroactively) began the Spyverse. This means that War 2 is no longer the lowest-grossing film of the franchise. However, in terms of footfalls, it still trails all other films, including Tiger 3.

All about War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to Sidharth Anand's War. The 2019 film starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, and was the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The sequel has not been well received by critics or audiences. War 2 also stars Kiara Advani.