What Shah Rukh Khan said on son Aryan Khan's birth: 'I have a newer friend'. Watch

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has said how he tries to treat his three kids as friends and be a buddy to them instead of being an authority figure. And it seems he has had that philosophy right from the start. In an old video shot right after the birth of his first child--Aryan Khan--in 1997, Shah Rukh had said his newborn was his new friend.

In an interview with a US-based TV channel seemingly right after Aryan's birth, Shah Rukh is seen talking about what being a father means to him and how he juggles work and family life.

In the video posted by Dhanak TV USA, the interviewer congratulates Shah Rukh for the birth of his son (Aryan) and asks him how does it feel to be being a father. Shah Rukh smiles and responds, "Everybody asks me this. It feels just the same." As the interviewer asks if it means life is not different, Shah Rukh says, "I just have a newer friend, that's all."

Aryan Khan was born when Shah Rukh was already a successful star with hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge under his belt. The interviewer then asks him about balancing his work life with personal life and if he wishes he had more time for his family. Shah Rukh responds by saying he makes time. "I have loads of time with him. There is no problem on that count. I was just with them before I came here and maybe on Monday, I will go and be with them again in New York. They are with me but it's a little hectic travelling around," he says.

Aryan was born to Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan in 1997. Shah Rukh and Gauri have two other kids--daughter Suhana born in 2000 and son AbRam born through surrogacy in 2013.

Last year was a particularly tough year for the family as Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October after a drugs raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai. The then 23-year-old spent 25 days in jail before being granted bail in the case. The family, and Shah Rukh in particular, have maintained silence over the issue with no statement on the matter.

Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for his comeback to acting. He hasn't been seen on screen since his 2018 release Zero. He is now reportedly shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

