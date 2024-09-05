What's on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's menu at home? Chef shows couple has been bingeing on delicious dosas, desserts

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have time and again spoken about their love for food. Now, their private chef, Suryansh Singh Kanwar, has given a glimpse of the dishes the couple had in the last few days. (Also Read | YouTuber exposes Alia Bhatt, Samantha, Hrithik for endorsing unhealthy snacks while being health-conscious themselves) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's chef shared a video of their food.

Peek inside Alia and Ranbir's meals

Taking to Instagram recently, Suryansh shared pictures with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. He wrote, "Cooked up some magic for #ranbirkapoor & @aliaabhatt over the past few days! Had such a great time working for this very cutesy couple! @theprivatechefsclub @chefharsh (Private chef, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bollywood, Home cooked)."

What all did Alia and Ranbir eat

The video also featured many dishes, including dosa, soup, omelette, fish, meat, calamari, and paneer. Desserts included kheer and a dish made of bread and banana. Alia's cat, Edward, also featured in the clip. A person wrote, "Good job, chef." A comment read, "Yummy, yum, yum." An Instagram user commented, "They eat amazing stuff." A comment read, “These look simply irresistible and at the same time healthy. Give a detailed list of the food. It will be super fun.”

About Ranbir's films

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. He will reprise his role in its sequel, Animal Park. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which will also feature Alia and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia's upcoming projects

Fans will see Alia next in Jigra, which will hit the cinema halls on October 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will also star Vedang Raina. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Alpha, a film that also features Sharvari as a super agent. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centered on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.