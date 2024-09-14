When a tarot card reader predicted who Ranbir Kapoor's wife would be

Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor have featured in Simi Garewal's talk show Simi Selects India's Most Desirable (2011). In each episode Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani predicted about the future partners of the guests on the show. In a throwback clip from the show, Munisha spoke about the qualities of Ranbir's future partner and her relationship with him. (Also read: King vs Love & War: Shah Rukh Khan to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali again on Eid 2026) Ranbir Kapoor's marriage prediction was made on the 2011 show India's Most Desirable.

Ranbir Kapoor's marriage prediction

In the video, while speaking to Ranbir, Munisha said, “The person you are going to marry, she is a very emotional and loving person. She will have her own career. She will understand your line of work very well. There will be a lot of friendship between the two of you because you are the sort of person who needs to be friends with someone before you get into a relationship.” The actor gave her a high five. The tarot reader concluded by saying, “You might have met her briefly but you don't know her very intensely yet.” While describing Ranbir's nature, Munisha said, “You are a very committed person contray to your image.” While reacting to her he stated, “I think you should repeat that.” The tarot reader responded by saying, “It is more to do with where your heart lies. Wherever your heart is, you are completely committed there. I can assure you that.”

About Munisha Khatwani

Munisha is a tarot reader and astrologer based in Mumbai. She has done predictions for celebrities such as Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. Additionally, Munisha has acted in Hindi television shows such as Just Mohabbat, Vaidehi, Tantra, Survivor India, and others.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's relationship

Ranbir got married to Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They starred opposite each other in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra produced by Karan Johar. The couple became parents to their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia was last seen in the American spy action-thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. She will next feature in her home-production Jigra directed by Vasan Bala, co-starring Vedant Raina.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will next feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor plays Lord Ram in the epic-drama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita. Ranbir will also play the lead role in Animal Park (sequel to Animal).