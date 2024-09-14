King vs Love & War: Shah Rukh Khan to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali again on Eid 2026

When Ranbir Kapoor made his debut back with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, the film clashed with Farah Khan's reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan, on Diwali, 2007. Now, a Pinkvilla report states that another clash between the same actors is imminent on Eid of 2026, when Shah Rukh's crime drama King will square off against Bhansali's Love & War, which stars Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai hospital) Shah Rukh Khan's King and Ranbir Kapoor's Love & War to release on Eid 2026

Eid 2026 clash

The festival of Eid was once reserved by Salman Khan for his tentpole releases. However, Eid of two years later on March 20, 2026 has already been reserved by two other superstars. “A film like King is apt for the Eid 2026 period and that’s what Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are aiming at. It has been a while since a Shah Rukh Khan film release on Eid, and this would mark his return to the festival after the historic success of Chennai Express. Given the timelines of shoot chalked out at the moment, the makers will make it to the Eid 2026 release slot," said a source, as quoted in the report.

Bhansali Productions, the production house of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also announced on Friday that his next directorial Love & War has been pushed from its initial release date of Christmas 2025 and will now release on Eid 2026. While Shah Rukh's Om Shanti Om turned out to be the clear winner in 2007, it'll surely be a tough fight to finish for him, Bhansali and Ranbir 19 years later. Added to the mix, King wil also mark Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut.

About King and Love & War

Love & War will mark Bhansali's reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya and his reunuon with Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). It'll also reunite real-life couple Ranbir and Alia after their first film together, Brahmastra: Part One (2022). Vicky will also reunite with Alia and Ranbir after Raazi and Sanju respectively, after 8 years.

Meanwhile, King will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, and co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. It'll also star Abhishek Bachchan (as the chief antagonist) and Munjya actor Abhay Verma.