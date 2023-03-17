When Aishwarya Rai said she was 'in terrible shape' as per media, was called a 'cold fish, non-actress'

In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai spoke about her film Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), and said both her co-star Akshaye Khanna and she 'had a lot at stake'. When asked why she made the statement, Aishwarya, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, said that 'a section of the industry and the media had written her off'. Also read: When Jaya Bachchan said she doesn't 'do politics behind' Aishwarya Rai's back Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival. (File Photo)

Aishwarya had also opened up about what was said about her in the media – from being called 'a cold fish, a non-actress' to being told she was 'in a terrible shape'. Aishwarya said she felt 'hassle-free' despite what was said about her as she was 'getting at least two offers every day'.

"According to the media, I'm in a terrible shape. I'm supposed to be a cold fish, a non-actress and my films aren't doing well. (I am looking so hassle-free) because I feel hassle-free, thank you. I'm getting at least two offers every day. But I'm biding my time, I'd rather look before I leap," Aishwarya told Filmfare in 1999. The actor added that the faith that the producers, directors, distributors showed in her 'kept her going'.

When asked if it hurt her when she was called a non-actress, Aishwarya had said, "Boy, it does. Just give me time. I'll prove everyone wrong because I'm growing every day. Actually, I'm having the time of my life. While a section of the industry and the media have written me off, I'm raring to go. What keeps me going is the faith that the producers, directors... and believe it or not... the distributors have shown in me. That's touching. The other day, I had to get into a lather for an emotional scene for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sanjay thought we'd have a long day ahead. But the scene was okayed in one take... he took another one just for safety. He couldn't believe the fact that I did the scene without any hoo-hah. Since I haven't experienced pain or heartache in real life, he thought it would be difficult for me to sum up the emotions. I guess my life is perceived as... a fairy tale... it's forgotten that I'm human, too."

Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai in 2007. They are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who turned 11 last year. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022). The film also featured Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Karthi, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON