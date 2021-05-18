Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Akshaye Khanna said he couldn't take his eyes off Aishwarya Rai: 'You just keep staring at her like a lunatic'
Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked in two movies together.
When Akshaye Khanna said he couldn't take his eyes off Aishwarya Rai: 'You just keep staring at her like a lunatic'

  • Akshaye Khanna was once asked who, according to him, was the sexiest actor in the industry. He did not think much before naming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:09 AM IST

Akshaye Khanna once confessed that he feels Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the sexiest actor around. The actor, who has worked with Aishwarya on two movies, admitted that he cannot take his eyes off Aishwarya every time they meet.

As part of the promotions Ittefaq in 2017, Akshaye joined co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha for a talk show hosted by Karan Johar. During the chat, Karan asked, "Who do you think is the sexiest girl in business right now?" He said, "Ash (Aishwarya Rai)" before praising the actor.

"I can't take my eyes off her every time I meet her," he admitted. "It's embarrassing for men. She must be used to it (people staring at her). But I'm not used to not being able to take my eyes off somebody. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic," Akshaye added. Sonakshi chipped in to add, "Not only guys. Even I am not able to take my eyes off her. She is damn stunning."


Akshaye and Aishwarya have worked in Rishi Kapoor's Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Subhash Ghai's Taal. Although Aa Ab Laut Chalen did not perform well at the box office, the couple's chemistry in Taal was appreciated. The movie won several awards, including three Filmfare awards. This includes Best Music Director (AR Rahman) and Best Supporting Actor (Anil Kapoor). Following Taal, the duo did wasn't signed on for any other movie together.

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap posts shirtless photo of Ayushmann Khurrana, gives funny reply as Rochak Kohli asks ‘kapde kahan gaye’

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which released in 2018. The actor has reunited with director Mani Ratnam for her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. The movie also stars Tamil actors Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. Akshaye, on the other hand, starred in movies such as Sab Kushal Mangal, Section 375 and The Accidental Prime Minister.

