When Alia Bhatt revealed she wanted to name her daughter this. Here's the hilarious reason

Years before Alia Bhatt welcomed her daughter with husband Ranbir Kapoor, she had revealed what she would like to name her, even if jokingly. She welcomed a baby girl on Sunday after tying the knot with Ranbir in April. The couple are yet to officially announce the name of the child. Also read: Mahesh Bhatt singing ‘happy birthday’ for little Alia Bhatt, her calling Soni Razdan 'mama' is cutest thing on internet

During the promotion of Gully Boy, Alia and co-star Ranveer Singh had visited the sets of Super Dancer season 3. In a conversation with a young contestant, Alia asked him to spell her name on the show. The boy however, couldn't spell the name correctly. But Alia liked the wrong spelling so much that she decided to name her daughter after it.

The boy had spelt Alia as Almaa. She responded, “Alma bahut hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Alma rakhungi (Alma is a very lovely name, I will name my daughter Alma).”

More than three-and-a-half years later, Alia gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. She announced the birth of the child via a joint note by her and Ranbir. “And in the best news of our lives : Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love,” she wrote in the note on Instagram.

Throughout her pregnancy, Alia had actively promoted Brahmastra and wrapped up work on her upcoming projects. She wrapped her work on her maiden Hollywood project, Heart of Stone. It also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Glimpse of Alia from the film showed her in the middle of some heavy action scenes. She also shot for Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON