When Boney Kapoor spoke about why he didn't produce Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra's films, likes to have ‘total control’

Film producer Boney Kapoor once revealed why he got South Indian directors to remake their original movies in Hindi. Speaking during a Rediff interview in 2003, Boney had said that his films are 'never a total remake'. He had also added that 'remakes are reassuring because I know what is in store'. (Also Read | Boney Kapoor denies Janhvi Kapoor was born before he married Sridevi) Boney Kapoor clocked his 68th birthday on Saturday.

Boney on remakes of South Indian films

Boney had said, "It's never a total remake. There were changes in Beta and Judaai. Even in Khushi, a lot of things have been changed. Besides, Pukar and Company weren't remakes. My next production Run, is a Tamil remake, but my forthcoming films Bewafaa and Kyun Ho Gaya Na are not remakes. I would love to work with directors like Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatya. But they make films for their own companies. I work in projects in which I have total control from the first to the last frame."

Boney had called remakes ‘reassuring’

He had added, "Remakes are reassuring because I know what is in store. It is like going to a restaurant where you know the menu. Other producers in the past like B Nagi Reddy, D Rama Naidu, L V Prasad and N C Sippy kept doing remakes. Some of them were even awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. My father was comfortable with his remake Shahzada with Rajesh Khanna and Raakhee. In fact, I started my career with two remakes, Hum Paanch and Woh Saat Din."

Boney produced several films that were remakes

Boney has produced several films which were remakes such as Hum Paanch (from Kannada film Paduvaaralli Pandavaru), Woh Saat Din (from Tamil film Andha 7 Naatkal), Loafer (from Tamil film Velai Kidaichuduchu). He also produced Sirf Tum (from Tamil film Kadhal Kottai), Khushi (from Tamil film Kushi), Run (from Tamil film Run) and Mili (from Malayalam film Helen) among others.

Boney's films

Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film Maidaan.

In the film, Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

