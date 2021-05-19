When Deepika Padukone revealed her 10-year-plan: '3 kids scuttling about, taking them to shoots'

In 2013, Deepika Padukone had revealed her hopes for the future and how it included being a mother to three children. The actor, who is married to actor Ranveer Singh, shared her thoughts during a roundtable interview.

Deepika said that she hoped to have a happy family and take her kids to film shoots. "If I was not an actor I don't know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing," she said during a conversation with former journalist Rajeev Masand.

Deepika had four releases in 2013--Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela. She fell in love with Ranveer when they were shooting for Ramleela. Almost five years later, they got married in Italy in 2018.

After their wedding, Ranveer said in an interview how he had long been waiting to get married to Deepika. “I’ve been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we’ll do it,” he said. “I’ve been ready for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready. It would happen whenever she had decided. I was fully ready and raring to go," he told Filmfare.

“I knew all too well that this is the woman I’m going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children,” he had added.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar US, Deepika said about starting a family with Ranveer, “My sister and I had two working parents who were still able to give every aspect of their lives, time, and dignity, whether it’s work or being home with us. I hope that when Ranveer and I start a family, we’re able to do it the way I experienced it as a child with my parents. Just rooted, wholesome and secure."