When Dilip Kumar served biryani to Johnny Lever 'with his own hands', did 'mimicry act' for him

Dilip Kumar, who died earlier this week, had once done a 'small mimicry act' for actor and comedian Johnny Lever when they were on a tour together. He had also served Johnny with biryani 'with his own hands at his home'.

Johnny Lever shared the anecdote in an Instagram post while paying tribute to Dilip Kumar. The Bollywood icon died at the age of 98 in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sharing throwback pictures with Dilip Kumar, Johnny said, "RIP Dilip Sahab I’m fortunate enough to have shared some precious moments with the great Dilip Sahab. I remember he did a small mimicry act for me while we were on tour, he served me Biryani once with his own hands at his home, and many more such beautiful memories…"

He had also added, "It was amazing to see how such a great personality like him could be so humble & grounded. He is an institution we love & learnt so much from. May his soul rest in peace, & may God give strength to Saira ji & his family. #dilipkumar."

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section. A fan wrote, "What a legend he was! Rip Dilip sahab." Another said, "The legends met." A third fan commented, "Two handsome hunks he was a legend indeed, Om shanti." A fan also recalled, "Sir in this show my dad was sound operator Sudhir Dhiwar."

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor impresses Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor with her latest photoshoot

Dilip Kumar, who portrayed the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas, is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. His five-decade career also included Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Kranti, Karma and Saudagar.

Meanwhile, Johnny will feature next in Hungama 2, a sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2003 released hit Hungama. The movie also stars actors Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashutosh Rana. Hungama 2 is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.