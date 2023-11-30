When Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor in his films

Fawad Khan is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. The actor who won over fans with his brief but memorable stint in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, had reportedly refused to kiss his co-stars on camera. This happened twice- once while shooting Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor, and then with Kapoor & Sons with co-star Alia Bhatt. (Also read: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan romance and recite Amrita Pritam's Main Tenu Phir Milangi in new ad. Watch) A still from Kapoor and Sons featuring Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan. (HT Photo )

What Alia Bhatt said

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle from 2017, Alia Bhatt said there was a kissing scene between her and Fawad as part of the script but Fawad could not be persuaded for it. “There was a kiss in the film with Fawad. When we did the scene, it was decided that we would cheat-kiss. Still, every time I would go near his face, he would flinch. I had to keep reassuring him I wouldn’t compromise his chastity,” she said.

Fawad had opened up about not doing kissing scenes during Khoobsurat promotions. He had reasoned it by saying that he didn’t want to hurt the sentiments of his core audience. “I think I need to respect their feelings. A lot of my audience would be quite offended if I suddenly started losing my inhibitions,” he said.

About Fawad

Before he became an actor, Fawad was best known as the member of the alt rock band Entity Paradigm. He made his film debut in 2007 with the acclaimed Pakistani film Khuda Kay Liye before making a name for himself with TV shows like Humsafar, Dastaan, and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. He only worked in two more Hindi films before the ban was enforced in 2016. Fawad’s last outing in Hindi films was a supporting role in Karan Johar’s 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Fawad Khan is set to reunite again with Mahira Khan for the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is adapted from yet another novel of the author of Humsafar.

