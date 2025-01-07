Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When freshly-crowned Miss World Aishwarya Rai met Sonia Gandhi, then president Shankar Dayal Sharma. Watch

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 07, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Unseen video of newly-crowned Miss World, Aishwarya Rai, meeting Sonia Gandhi and then president Shankar Dayal Sharma surfaces on internet. 

In 1994, Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World, becoming the second Indian woman to achieve the title. Upon her return from South Africa, she received a grand welcome back in India. Now, a video of Aishwarya and her parents meeting Sonia Gandhi and then-President Shankar Dayal Sharma has surfaced on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai presenting flowers to Sonia Gandhi.(Reddit)
Aishwarya Rai presenting flowers to Sonia Gandhi.(Reddit)

(Also Read: Aishwarya Rai 'toned down' her smartness after Miss World, entering films, says Sona Mohapatra: 'She'd giggle a lot')

Aishwarya Rai meeting Sonia Gandhi, President Shankar Dayal Sharma

A Reddit user shared the video showing Aishwarya Rai and her parents meeting Sonia Gandhi and President Shankar Dayal Sharma after Aishwarya’s Miss World victory. The actor can be seen presenting flowers to them and greeting them with folded hands. She looked stunning in a full-sleeve golden suit and was even seen having a conversation with Sonia Gandhi.

Aishwarya,along with her parents, met Sonia Gandhi and Then- President Shankar Dayal Sharma after winning miss world.
byu/OkTomatillo8202 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Fans reacted to the video, with some expressing confusion about why Aishwarya was the one presenting Sonia Gandhi with flowers instead of the other way around. One fan commented, "Am I the only one who found it strange that Aishwarya gave Sonia flowers instead of the other way around? Aish just won Miss World!" Meanwhile, others couldn’t stop admiring Aishwarya's beauty, with one comment reading, "Can't get over Aishwarya's eyes," and another saying, "Some people are born so lucky to shine..."

Aishwarya Rai's grand welcome after winning Miss World

Another video surfaced online showing the actor receiving a warm and grand welcome from her friends and well-wishers after returning from Miss World. She was greeted with flowers at the airport and was seen waving at her fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

Aishwarya Rai's Grand Welcome after Winning Miss World in 1994😍
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the epic historical action-drama also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi (as the title character), Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The film was a commercial success, and critics praised Aishwarya's performance.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On