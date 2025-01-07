When freshly-crowned Miss World Aishwarya Rai met Sonia Gandhi, then president Shankar Dayal Sharma. Watch

In 1994, Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World, becoming the second Indian woman to achieve the title. Upon her return from South Africa, she received a grand welcome back in India. Now, a video of Aishwarya and her parents meeting Sonia Gandhi and then-President Shankar Dayal Sharma has surfaced on the internet. Aishwarya Rai presenting flowers to Sonia Gandhi.(Reddit)

Aishwarya Rai meeting Sonia Gandhi, President Shankar Dayal Sharma

A Reddit user shared the video showing Aishwarya Rai and her parents meeting Sonia Gandhi and President Shankar Dayal Sharma after Aishwarya’s Miss World victory. The actor can be seen presenting flowers to them and greeting them with folded hands. She looked stunning in a full-sleeve golden suit and was even seen having a conversation with Sonia Gandhi.

Fans reacted to the video, with some expressing confusion about why Aishwarya was the one presenting Sonia Gandhi with flowers instead of the other way around. One fan commented, "Am I the only one who found it strange that Aishwarya gave Sonia flowers instead of the other way around? Aish just won Miss World!" Meanwhile, others couldn’t stop admiring Aishwarya's beauty, with one comment reading, "Can't get over Aishwarya's eyes," and another saying, "Some people are born so lucky to shine..."

Aishwarya Rai's grand welcome after winning Miss World

Another video surfaced online showing the actor receiving a warm and grand welcome from her friends and well-wishers after returning from Miss World. She was greeted with flowers at the airport and was seen waving at her fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the epic historical action-drama also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi (as the title character), Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The film was a commercial success, and critics praised Aishwarya's performance.