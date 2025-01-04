Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan return to Mumbai together after vacation, putting all divorce rumours to rest. Watch

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a rare appearance together at the Mumbai airport, putting all divorce rumours to rest. They were spotted with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, as they returned from their New Year vacation. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan leave daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school event together amid divorce rumours. Watch) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya, Abhishek return from vacation together

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan was seen exiting the airport as Aishwarya and Aaradhya walked behind him. As he walked towards the car, the paparazzi asked Abhishek to stop to click pictures with Aishwarya, but he kept walking. Aishwarya wished everyone a 'Happy New Year'.

Abhishek, Aishwarya leave airport together

Aaradhya suddenly jumped while walking next to Aishwarya. Her mother asked her, "Did someone push you?" She simply smiled. Abhishek waited near the car, making sure Aishwarya and Aaradhya got inside before closing the door. He then sat in the front seat of the vehicle. Before leaving in her car, Aishwarya told the paparazzi, "Happy New Year. God bless."

What the Bachchan family wore for their travel

For the travel, Abhishek wore a swetashirt, black pants and white shoes. Aishwarya was seen in a black sweatshirt, matching tights and sneakers. Aaradhya wore a black sweastshirt, denims and shoes.

About Aishwarya, Abhishek

Last month, they attended the annual day event at Aaradhya Bachchan's school, Dhirubhai Ambani School, together. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

Rumours about tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek began in July last year when the former and her daughter arrived for Anant Ambani's wedding separately from the rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda. It led to speculation about their separation.

About Abhishek, Aishwarya's films

Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk. The film released in theatres on November 22 last year. Abhishek will next star in Housefull 5, along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Shreyas Talpade. The comedy film helmed by Tarun Mansukhani will also star Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. Housefull 5 is scheduled to be released on June 6 this year.

Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She is yet to announce her next project.