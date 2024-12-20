Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan leave daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school event together amid divorce rumours. Watch

Putting all rumours to rest, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan together attended the annual day event at their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school, Dhirubhai Ambani School, on Thursday evening. The couple was accompanied by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who came to support his granddaughter Aaradhya. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai smile as they record their kids AbRam, Aaradhya Bachchan's performance at school event) Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan leaving the event venue.

Aishwarya, Abhishek depart from venue together

After the event, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan left the school together. In a clip, shared on Instagram, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen exiting a room. Aaradhya, who was seen in her event costume, hurried inside the car with her mother. Aishwarya was dressed in a black suit and printed dupatta.

Abhishek, dressed in a hoodie, pants and shoes, followed them inside the same car. While he sat in the front seat, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen in the back seat. As the car left, Aishwarya was seen telling Aaradhya something into her ear. She also held her daughter's face in her hand as she smiled.

More about Aishwarya and Abhishek at event

When Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived at Aaradhya's school, he held his wife's hand while entering inside. A video also captured Aishwarya beside Amitabh while Abhishek took care of her dupatta so that she didn't step on it. At the function, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen recording Aaradhya's performance. Abhishek also danced with the students.

The star-studded school event was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan. Kareena Kapoor arrived with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, and her sister Karisma Kapoor.

About Aishwarya, Abhishek divorce rumours

Rumours about tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek began in July when the former and her daughter arrived for Anant Ambani's wedding separately from the rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda. I led to speculation about their separation.

Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk. The film was released on November 22 in theatres. Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2.