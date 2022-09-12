When Govinda said Shah Rukh Khan was the ‘wisest' among all of them: 'Sabse pehle usne pyaar apne aap se kia'

Actor Govinda talked about actor Shah Rukh Khan in an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Govinda said that SRK has always been the ‘wisest’ and that he always ‘takes the right decision’. Govinda and Shah Rukh have never acted in a film together. Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan said his father was the 'youngest freedom fighter', revealed the advice he gave him on freedom

During the show, Govinda said, “I think among all of us, Shah Rukh was always the wisest. He takes the right decisions. The first person he fell in love with was he, himself. He is very well educated. He got to know things about the industry in such a young age that even actors like me didn't.”

Many fans had reacted to Govinda's words about Shah Rukh on Instagram. One person said, “Golden line- sabse pahle pyar apne aap se kiya (He fell in love with himself first).” Another one said, “Both are self-made and great actors.”

Currently, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films, is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023. In Jawan, Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will land in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.

Govinda made his film debut with Love 86, which was a huge hit. Riding on that success, he signed several films. In the first four years after Love 86's release, he starred in 40 films. He established himself as a leading star of the 80s and 90s, with hits such as Ilzaam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Hero No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Haseena Maan Jaayegi to his credit. He won acclaim for his comic timing and dance moves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON