When Irrfan Khan clicked pics of Babil getting his head shaved by Sutapa and Ayaan, days before death

Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, on Tuesday, remembered old memories of when the actor decided that Babil should shave his head. In a throwback post, Babil shared a series of pictures in which his mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan Khan are seen cutting his hair. The photos were clicked by Irrfan in April 2020, a few days before he died.

Taking to Instagram, Babil captioned the post, "In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Any way a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020)."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love. A fan wrote, "Your all posts keeping your Baba alive with us !!" Another said, "Nice family pictures that makes everyone happy." A third commented, "U the one who is really a real person by heart and yes we still remember irfan sir as he was really a great great artist and even a great person I have met ever and really hoping u to just climb up the steps and be successful at what ever you r doing ...just do well." "He is a pure soul. Still alive in every pure thing today," wrote another.

Babil has been giving his fans glimpses of old pictures of the family with Irrfan. Last week, he recalled the 'best Holi celebrations' of his life. It was at the house of director Tigmanshu Dhulia's daughter Jaansi Dhulia. Babil had captioned the post, "I remember the best holi celebrations of my life at Jaansi’s house."

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee on his 'jo jeeta wahi sikandar' abuse in Family Man 2: 'It's such an ugly swear word'

Babil had, earlier this year, announced his acting debut with Netflix film Qala. The film also features Tripti Dimri. It has been directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

Irrfan died on April 29 last year at the age of 54. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.