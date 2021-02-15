IND USA
Kareena Kapoor spoke in 2013 about quitting Ram Leela.
When Kareena Kapoor Khan left Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela days before filming, said 'with me, it's all about mood'

  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan quit director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela days before filming was scheduled to begin. Deepika Padukone was hired instead.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST

Did you know that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela? Kareena walked out of the project days before filming was supposed to begin, leaving Bhansali to turn to Deepika Padukone as her replacement.

Kareena in one interview even said that she is the only actor 'who can boast of giving films to other actresses'.

In 2013 interview to Deccan Chronicle, she spoke about walking out of Ram Leela in favour of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. "I confess that I’m mad. There have been times when I’ve signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do Ram-Leela but I changed my mind. I decided to do Gori… instead."

She continued, "With me, it’s all about the mood. There are no regrets, I’ve worked with some really good directors. I’ve missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there’s always a next time. I'm the only actress who can boast of giving films to other actresses.”

Bhansali spoke about the incident in an interview to Hindustan Times. "The set was made already, and it was shocking - her exit 10 days before shooting." The filmmaker experienced a similar situation with Salman Khan many years later, when the star walked out of Inshallah, citing creative differences. Incidentally, Salman and Kareena were reportedly the original choice for Ram Leela.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor showers Valentine's Day love on Saif Ali Khan's moustache and Taimur's pout. See pics

Eventually, Deepika starred in the film with Ranveer Singh. The duo fell in love while working on the film, and went on to do two more movies with Bhansali.

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. Her next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Forrest Gump, starring Aamir Khan.

