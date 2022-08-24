When Katrina Kaif asked Ranbir Kapoor 'are you drunk' when he said he was behind Sheila Ki Jawani, Kamli's success

Katrina Kaif had once asked Ranbir Kapoor if he was drunk after he had said that he was behind the success of her songs such as Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, Mashallah, and Kamli. During a media interaction in 2017, ahead of the release of their film Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir had also said that he had taught her 'expressions and variations' for the songs but 'there was no gratefulness' from her side. (Also Read | When Ranbir Kapoor joked about Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan feud, left Katrina Kaif laughing)

Katrina has been seen in several popular songs such as Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan (2010). The actor also featured in Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger and Chikni Chameli from Agneepath (2012), and Kamli from Dhoom 3 (2013).

During the interaction, Ranbir had said, “She is the machine of super hits, every film of her is a super hit. We used to joke that she should just touch our film and it would become a super hit. I don’t think there has been a greater star than Katrina in the film industry. Every generation, every decade there is a new superstar that comes and I think Katrina’s achievements have been really unbelievable and I hope she can double it in the next 10 years."

Speaking about his dancing skills, the actor had said, “It’s a little difficult for me. I am not as talented as her, I think she’s amazing, the way she dances. Not many people know that when she did Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, Mashallah, Kamli, such amazing songs, I was the one behind making it a success. I used to make her rehearse, teach her expressions and variations. There is no gratefulness that you have shown about this." Katrina turned around and asked him, "Peeke aya hai kya (Are you drunk)?"

Katrina and Ranbir reportedly dated for some years before ending their relationship in 2016. They featured in several films together such as Rajkumar Santoshi's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Prakash Jha's Raajneeti (2010), and Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos (2017).

Fans will soon see Katrina in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, which will release on November 4. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has several other projects in the pipeline including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed for Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir will be seen next in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

