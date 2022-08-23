When Ranbir Kapoor joked about Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan feud, left Katrina Kaif laughing: 'I don't know the truth'

Kangana Ranaut has criticised Ranbir Kapoor in the past. The actor took a dig at Ranbir in 2020, and called him a ‘serial skirt chaser’. Kangana has also attacked Ranbir for not taking a stand on the country's political issues. Now, an old video of Ranbir seemingly making fun of Kangana during a film promotion event has made its way online. Read more: Ranbir Kapoor jokes about Alia Bhatt's weight in live video; fans react

Ranbir is creating a buzz on social media, after a fan page shared a video filmed ahead of the release of his 2017 film Jagga Jasoos. While promoting the film with actor Katrina Kaif, reportedly after their alleged breakup, Ranbir was asked to play a game similar to dumb charades. In a clip shared from the interaction, Katrina is seen holding the photos of Bollywood celebrities as Ranbir tries dancing like them. Katrina is forbidden from seeing the pictures and has to recognise the celebs based on Ranbir’s act.

While, Ranbir copies the dance steps of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo for Sonam Kapoor and Ek Pal Ka Jeena for and Hrithik Roshan, he goofed around when Katrina showed him Kangana’s photo. Taking a jibe at Kangana for her beef with her alleged ex, Hrithik, Ranbir imitated Hrithik’s dance from his song Ek Pal Ka Jeena as Katrina began clapping and laughing. He said, “Can I do this (dance like Hrithik) again?” He then did a throat-slitting action and Katrina instantly guessed it was Kangana, ending up in a puddle of giggles. Ranbir added a disclaimer to the camera: “Sorry Hrithik, I had to do this to win this game. I didn't mean it. I don't know what the truth is.”

Hrithik and Kangana Ranaut had sent each other legal notices in 2016, and since then they have engaged in direct and indirect war of words, both on social media and via their interviews. The two had worked together in the 2013 film Krrish 3.

Many reacted to Ranbir’s dance in the old video and said he ‘nailed it’. One person wrote, “Can't feel my lungs right now, I'm tripping.” One fan commented on a video shared on Instagram, “Epic.” Another one wrote, “Too good.” Sharing the video on Twitter, a fan wrote, “Ranbir has no chill.”

Ranbir was last seen in Shamshera, which also featured Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film marked Ranbir’s return to the big screen after his 2018 film Sanju. He will next be seen with wife Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film releases on September 9 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Recently, Ranbir joked about Alia's baby bump during a live interaction, which did not sit well with fans. Some social media users said Ranbir body-shaming Alia, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir’s first child, was ‘distasteful’.

