Sunday, May 04, 2025
When Khushi Kapoor revealed how grandma Nirmal wanted her to get a boyfriend: ‘Ye achcha dikh raha hai’

BySantanu Das
May 04, 2025 03:35 PM IST

Khushi Kapoor spoke about her cute interaction with grandmother Nirmal Kapoor in an episode of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3.

Actor Khushi Kapoor's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor died on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was 90. The actor had spoken about the cute bond she shared with her dadi during a segment in the third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Khushi had shared that Nirmal had called her ‘very seriously’ to tell her that she needs to get a boyfriend! (Also read: She lived full, joyful life, leaving behind memories: Boney Kapoor issues statement after death of his mom Nirmal Kapoor)

Khushi Kapoor opened up about a conversation she had with her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor.
Khushi Kapoor opened up about a conversation she had with her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor.

What Khushi said

During the episode, Khushi was seen chatting with Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. She told them, “Dadi has called me very seriously the other day, and she was like, ‘I think abhi its time to find a boyfriend!' And, I was like, ‘Dadi!’ And she is giving me like lists of boys, and like, and saying, ‘Haan, ye achcha dikh raha hain (He is looking good)!’ ‘Why don’t you talk to him?'”

When Maheep asked if she was serious, Khushi immediately replied, “Yes!” Shanaya then added, “I think Dadi just wants someone tall and sweet!” She added that being tall is definitely a thing in this family. Khushi agreed and said that the other day she wore heels at a party and ended up being the only person whose head could be visible in the room because she was 6'2'' in them.

Khushi is currently dating actor Vedang Raina. The two of them starred in The Archies, and have been spotted attending several public events together.

About Nirmal Kapoor

The Kapoor family issued a joint family statement after Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, died on May 2.

The statement read, “Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
