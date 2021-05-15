When Madhuri Dixit opened up about her independent life in the US after marriage: 'My heart was thumping'

Madhuri Dixit, who turns a year older on May 15, set a new bar of success in the 1990s with her movies. She had numerous hits under her name, including Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Dil Toh Paagal hai. Despite the fame and success, Madhuri decided to marry not only outside the industry but the country as well, leaving fans shocked. She married Dr Shriram Nene and moved to the US with him.

In an old interview, Madhuri opened up about shifting gears from being a superstar to a housewife in the US. As reported by Indian Express, Madhuri had described her experience of doing everything by herself during a ‘Talks At Google’ session. She added that her first grocery run was a 'heart-thumping' experience.

"In India, you are so dependent on your maid servants. You can leave everything on them, but in USA, you have to cook, clean up, buy groceries, everything on your own. I remember when the first time I went grocery shopping in US, my heart was thumping. But then, I felt so good. It’s a feeling of freedom here," she had said.

Madhuri had also revealed that her children watched her movie Koyla, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. "I remember my kids were watching ‘Koyla’ when I was just about to leave my home. When I came back, I found a note stuck on one of my kid’s computers. It said: ‘Mom, why were you acting so funny in Koyla?’,” she said. "Another instance was when they watched ‘Gulaab Gang’. There is a scene in the movie where I raise my arm and speak a dialogue. My kids were imitating for so long after that. In short, this is how I am treated at my home," she added.

Madhuri returned to India and made a comeback with Aaja Nachle. She then appeared in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, dancing on Ghagra. More recently, she starred in Total Dhamaal and Kalank.