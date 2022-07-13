When Madhuri Dixit reacted to charging higher fees than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Baat chali hai...

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan-starrer Hum Aapke Hai Koun remains one of the biggest blockbusters of their career. Talking about the film, Madhuri once opened up about rumours of earning more than her co-star Salman Khan. An old video of her reply has surfaced on the internet. (Also read: When Madhuri Dixit said she would never marry Anil Kapoor)

In the throwback video, Madhuri Dixit is seen talking to Anupam Kher on the Anupam Kher show. During their interaction, Anupam mentioned the rumour of Madhuri earning more than Salman in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Responding with a big smile, Madhuri said, “Well, agar yeh baat chali hai toh chalne do (If this is what people are believing then let it be).”

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a family drama. Besides Madhuri and Salman in the lead roles, it also starred Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Laxmikant Berde, Alok Nath and Anupam Kher as well. Released in 1994, the film is still on top with a lifetime record of 7,3 million footfalls, as per boxofficeindia.com.

Madhuri made her acting debut in the 1984 film Abodh. She became one of the most popular female actors after her hit film Tezaab, which also had Anil Kapoor. Besides being the highest-grossing film of the year, the film was also praised for Madhuri’s iconic dance number-- Ek Do Teen. It was choreographed by the late Saroj Khan.

Some of Madhuri’s best films include Ram Lakhan (1989), Tridev (1989), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Mrityudand (1997) and Lajja (2001) to name only a few. Looking back at her career, Madhuri told Hindustan Times, “When we started, this industry was very disorganised. It was not organised at all like the way shootings used to happen, like films used to take a year and a half to seven years sometimes to make. Nothing was planned. We just knew what the story was going to be. But we didn’t know the dialogues or when it was being shot. It was all very haphazard. However, we used to still make good firms.”

The actor last appeared in Netflix’s The Fame Game.

