When Madhuri Dixit recalled how her brother 'sneakily' introduced her to Shriram Nene, who had no idea who she was

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene have been married since 1999, but did you know how they met? Madhuri spoke about how her brother 'sneakily' conspired to get them together in Los Angeles.

In an appearance on Anupam Kher's talk show The Anupam Kher Show in 2016, Madhuri Dixit spoke about how she and Dr Nene met. Anupam recalled how Madhuri, whom he described as 'the heartthrob of the nation', decided to give everyone a 'jhatka (shock)' when she decided to get married.

She said, "When I came to this decision, I never thought that 'I'm at the top of my game' and I'd be hurting my career by getting married. There were no two ways about it. I had always decided that whenever I meet someone who could be my life partner, I wouldn't think twice about it. And that's what happened when I met Ram. I thought he's the man I want to spend the rest of my life with."

Recalling their first meeting in Los Angeles, she said, "My brother had very sneakily invited his family over. It happens, right, when siblings invite people over for a party and then ask you later about one person? I'd always say I'm not looking for anybody. But this time, for the first time, after a party I knew someone would nudge me and ask if I liked him. And I did."

Madhuri said that there was a lot that impressed her about Shriram Nene. He had no idea who she was, she said, and that he actually asked her what she did for a living. "I work in the movies," she said, adding that it was 'very refreshing' because he got to know her as a person first, and celebrity later.

After they tied the knot, Madhuri spent several years in the US, but the family, which also includes their two teenage sons, moved base to Mumbai in the 2000s.