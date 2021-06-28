When Manoj Bajpayee was shocked at event after Sunil Grover touched his feet out of 'respect'. Watch

In a fanboy moment at a 2019 event, Sunil Grover touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet in respect. The two actors were joined at the event, held in honour of the Family Man actor, by Piyush Mishra and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

After both Tigmanshu Dhulia and Piyush Mishra presented their Gangs of Wasseypur co-star Manoj Bajpayee with tokens of appreciation, it was Sunil Grover's turn to present Manoj with a coconut.

He took the coconut and prostrated himself before Manoj. The two hugged as the crowd went wild. Sunil grabbed the microphone from the MC and said in Hindi, "This isn't a joke, this was out of respect. I am his die-hard fan, and this is such a privilege to honour you this way." In his speech, Sunil said in Hindi, "There is only one international actor in India, and that's Manoj Bajpayee."





After a successful career as a comedian on television variety shows, Sunil has branched out into more dramatic territory. He appeared in Salman Khan's Bharat in 2019, and then appeared in a supporting role in the Amazon series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. He was most recently seen in Sunflower, on Zee5.

Manoj, meanwhile, has appeared in two back-to-back streaming releases -- Amazon's The Family Man season 2, and Netflix's Ray. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj, who plays secret agent Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man, commented on the third season. "Everyone is locked up. Let the world open, let this country open fully. And when they start working... I'm very sure they will be taking it forward with Amazon. When it is greenlit they will start turning the story into a screenplay, because the story is with them, that is ready." He added, "If everything goes right, it will still take one-and-a-half years, or more than that, for the third season to be ready."