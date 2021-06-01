Home / Entertainment / Tv / After Tandav row, Sunil Grover says he has '20 filters' in his brain
Sunil Grover as Gurpal, in Tandav.
tv

After Tandav row, Sunil Grover says he has '20 filters' in his brain

  • Actor Sunil Grover, commenting on whether he is making an effort to take up only 'safe subjects' following the Tandav row, has said that he has 20 filters in his mind.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:52 PM IST

Actor Sunil Grover has said that he has '20 filters' in his mind to make sure he doesn't say anything offensive. The actor was talking about the controversy that followed the release of Amazon series Tandav, in which he played a supporting role.

Sunil will next be seen in Sunflower, a new series on ZEE5. He was asked if after the Tandav controversy he had made an effort to take up 'safer subjects'.

He told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, "I have tried my best to take up only safe subjects in my career. I personally feel that nobody's sentiments or beliefs should be hurt."

He continued, "But now, because of social media and some other unknown reasons, how people react to certain things -- I have 20 filters in my brain -- you have no control over. There is creative expression, but how people catch the ball is completely out of your control. You can try, but you can't know how others will react."

Tandav, a political drama created by Ali Abbas Zafar, attracted backlash from certain sections of the audience, over a couple of scenes. Calls for a boycott were made, and FIRs registered against several people involved in the show, including lead actor Saif Ali Khan.

Also read: Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

Sunil, who played an enforcer named Gurpal Chauhan in the Amazon show, said in an interview earlier this year that Tandav is, first and foremost, 'a work of fiction'.

Following the backlash, Ali Abbas Zafar offered apologies online, and that the scenes in question would be removed. "The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments," he had written.

