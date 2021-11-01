When Mehmood revealed how he got weeping Amitabh Bachchan back on sets: 'Ab jo mood mein aaya lambu'

Late actor Mehmood and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in a few movies together. One of which was Bombay To Goa. While Amitabh played the protagonist, Mehmood played the bus conductor in the film. Mehmood was also the co-director of the film. Years after the film was released, Mehmood had revealed that Amitabh cried during the shoot of the film's song Dekha Na Hai Re.

In the song, Amitabh Bachchan danced from one end of the bus to another as the vehicle travelled from Bombay to Goa. While Amitabh brought the song to life with his performance, Mehmood had once revealed that Amitabh refused to dance on the number during the shoot.

Appearing on Shekhar Suman's show, Movers And Shakers, in the late 90s, Mehmood recalled that the song was shot in Chennai. “When I reached the sets, I was told Amitabh had a fever and he's gone to his room. I went to see him and he was crying. 'I will not be able to dance. Whatever Masterji is teaching, I won't be able to do it. I won't do Bhaijaan.' I told him, 'If a man can walk, he can dance according to me. You rest now, come back tomorrow, tomorrow everything will work out well.' I told the master, 'See, take the first shot, even if the shot is bad, everyone has to applaud and keep moving ahead. Don't retake anything.' Kyunki actor ki jo khuraak hai, wo tareef hai. (Because an actor's main tonic is his praise),” he said.

“On the next day, Amitabh went and gave his shot, it was a bad shot but people applauded and the shooting proceeded. Ab wo jo mood mein aaya lambu, aur fir dance karne laga. Akri mein wo pehla shot liya, jo kharaab diya tha. Uske baad wo peeche nahi dekhta dance ke maamle mein. (Then Amitabh got into the groove and danced. In the end, we reshot the bad shot. Since that day, he has never looked back with regard to dance). Regardless of who comes, though I think Govinda is a very good dancer and Kamal Haasan is better than him but Amit has his own place,” he added.

Mehmood worked in over 300 films. His memorable movies include Gumnaam, Padosan, Pyar Kiye Ja and Kunwara Baap, among others. He died in 2004, in the US. According to Rediff, he was in Pennsylvania seeking treatment for his health.