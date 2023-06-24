When Pooja Bhatt had admitted to hating Salman Khan, was in love with Sohail Khan

Pooja Bhatt, who is now one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, had revealed in an old interview that she never really got along with Salman Khan, who is now hosting the show. She was in a serious relationship with Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan in the past. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt annoys Twitter with her ‘masterni’ attitude during fight with Palak) Pooja Bhatt, who is now a Bigg Boss OTT S2 contestant, had said in a 1995 interview that she didn't get along with Salman Khan.

Pooja Bhatt and Sohail Khan now

But destiny had other plans. Pooja Bhatt got married to Manish Makhija in 2003. They announced their separation in 2014. Pooja had earlier talked about her marriage and said that her life is not incomplete because she chose to live in her own way. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan tied the knot with Seema Khan in 1998. They officially divorced in 2022.

Pooja Bhatt on hating Salman Khan

Back in the year 1995, Pooja had given an interview to Stardust Magazine where she opened up about her equation with Salman Khan. She had said, "I agree Salman and I hated each other initially for some weird reason. We just didn’t get along. And that was made out to be this great ‘war’ between us. I guess it started because I didn’t do the film Love or whatever. But, today we get along very well too. In fact, we’re one big happy family."

Pooja Bhatt on Sohail Khan

In the same interview she had also opened up about her relationship with Salman's brother Sohail Khan, and said, "Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he.”

Pooja was last seen Chup: Revenge Of The Artist which was directed by R. Balki. She also starred in the Netflix series Bombay Begums, which marked her comeback to acting. In the show Pooja played the role of a mother who also happened to be a business honcho. The series also featured Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Amruta Subhash. She also made a guest appearance in Sadak 2. It was the sequel of her 1991 movie.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is now streaming on JioCinema.

