Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Raj Kundra gave Shilpa Shetty a ‘kaafi expensive’ Valentine’s Day gift, an IPL team
bollywood

When Raj Kundra gave Shilpa Shetty a ‘kaafi expensive’ Valentine’s Day gift, an IPL team

Raj Kundra once gave Shilpa Shetty a ‘kaafi (quite) expensive’ Valentine’s Day gift - the Rajasthan Royals team. He is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in a porn case.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009.

Shilpa Shetty once received a rather expensive Valentine’s Day present from her husband Raj Kundra -- an Indian Premier League (IPL) team. In 2009, the two became co-owners of the Rajasthan Royals team.

At the time, speaking to Zoom, Shilpa said that the idea to invest in Rajasthan Royals was Raj’s and she found it to be an ‘intelligent business strategy’ as the global popularity of cricket cannot make it a ‘losing proposition’. She was also asked about them investing 100 crore during the recession.

“Investment intelligent tab hota hai (an investment is intelligent) when you feel that you don’t have a fear in investing. Fear bilkul nahi hai kyunki it’s a sound team aur jaise maine kaha, recession ho, kuch bhi ho (There is no fear because it is a sound team and like I said, recession or not), cricket is something that will never go out of style,” she said.

The reporter told Shilpa that Raj has called Rajasthan Royals a ‘Valentine’s Day gift’ for her and asked if she is happy with her present. “Kaafi expensive gift hai toh (It is quite an expensive gift so) I will have to be very happy,” she laughed.

Raj, on being asked about his grand ‘gift’ to Shilpa, said, “Gift meri taraf se nahi hai, yeh uski taraf se bhi hai (It’s not just a gift from me, it’s also a gift to me from her), so it’s a mutual gift to both of us and I am sure it must be one of the most expensive Valentine’s Day gifts ever given to each other.”

Also read | Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case: ‘I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen’

Raj got a lifetime ban from any type of cricket match in 2015 after he was accused of betting. However, in 2018, he moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi Police gave him a clean chit.

Last month, Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly being involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content via an app called Hotshots. He is currently in judicial custody.

On Monday, Shilpa issued her first statement since Raj’s arrest and called herself a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’. She objected to the aspersions being cast on her and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy for the sake of their two children - Viaan and Samisha. “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty raj kundra ipl

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case: ‘I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen’

PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 01:27 PM IST
bollywood

Richa Chadha backs Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra case, slams those ‘blaming women for mistakes of men'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:44 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP