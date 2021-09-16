When Ranbir Kapoor left Kareena Kapoor stumped by revealing she wasn’t open about ‘every relationship’, watch

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan with his cousin Kareena Kapoor in 2013, Ranbir Kapoor suggested that she hid some of her relationships from the media. His revelation left her stumped and she said that she had been open about ‘most’ of her relationships.

On the Koffee With Karan couch, Kareena ended up revealing that Ranbir was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif at the time. He said that he was aware that the subject would be brought up and came prepared with an answer. He said that he did not want to talk about his personal life and spark conjecture but added that he was in a good place, both professionally and personally.

“I also spoke about my personal life when I started out in the film industry and I think it just got a bit too much to handle because it kind of comes before your work. And also because I am not married, there are other false rumours that come besides it. Having said that, I don’t know if she has spoken about every relationship of hers,” Ranbir said, leaving Kareena stumped.

“Most of my relationships,” Kareena said, to which Ranbir replied, “Most. Exactly.” She then asked what he was trying to say and he responded by saying that he was ‘just asking’. “Behave yourself, haan,” she warned him.

Host Karan Johar suggested that Ranbir might have some ‘scandalous information’ about Kareena, to which she said, “Listen, I have been really nice, my answer was fabulous. You want me to start talking? Just wait.” Ranbir jokingly called Kareena his ‘role model’, in order to appease her, but that only seemed to push her buttons. “Listen, that’s it. Just start, come on,” she told Karan.

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan, and was married to him when the Koffee With Karan episode with Ranbir first aired. They now have two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The four are currently enjoying a family holiday at an undisclosed location.

Ranbir, meanwhile, is dating Alia Bhatt. The two will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.