bollywood

When Salman Khan’s chef cooked biryani for Tiger Zinda Hai child actor Sartaj Kakkar

Child actor Sartaaj Kakkar recalls how he trained with wolves and Salman Khan took care of him during Tiger Zinda Hai shoot in a new interview with Hindustan Times.
Sartaaj Kakkar in conversation with Hindustan Times.
Published on Nov 21, 2021 07:24 PM IST
BySweta Kaushal

When they shot for Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria, Salman Khan ensured that child actor Sartaaj Kakkar had proper meals, and even got his own chef to cook for the young one. Sartaaj, who played the role of Salman and Katrina Kaif’s son in the film, has opened up about working on the 2017 film, and his upcoming project Aranyak, in a new interview with Hindustan Times.

“The last day of the entire shoot, we had a party where everybody was dancing. That was one of the wonderful experiences I had. And, we were shooting in Austria, so we could not get Indian food there. Once, Salman sir asked me what I had, and I told him that ‘I ate this’. He asked me ‘Indian nahi mila nah (Didn't you find some Indian food)?’ I said ‘nahi (no)’.”

“He then especially asked his personal chef to cook biryani for both of us (Sartaaj and his mother Pakhi Kakkar who accompanies him on all shoots).” After the biryani was ready, they got a call from Salman’s chef and were invited to for the meal. Sartaaj’s mother was surprised to see that Salman went out of his way to ensure that the kid ate what he wanted. 

Sartaaj also recalled his training with wolves for the film. One of the most talked-about sequences in the movie involved violent wolves fighting Salman Khan and his on-screen son, Sartaaj Kakkar. “I was excited to know that I will work with wolves. At first, I thought they’d use Husky dogs, you know, they look like wolves. But then, I saw they were going to use real wolves, and they were almost of our height. Some of them were friendly, but some of them were violent - for the action scenes.”

He then added, “You must have seen, the wolf in that car chase scene was very violent and angry. What they did was, they pulled the wolf back and had a piece of meat placed in the front.” Sartaaj also remembered how he used to feed them to get acquainted with them and get them to befriend him.

Sartaaj will soon be seen alongside Raveena Tandon and Ashutosh Rana in Netflix's upcoming series Aranyak. Talking about the experience, Sartaaj said that Raveena used to take care of him and ensure that he did not catch a cold while shooting in Dalhousie. 

Sartaaj also recalled that he wanted to get a picture clicked with Raveena Tandon on her birthday. Raveena then arranged for a car to take Sartaaj from his hotel to hers, because they were all in costumes while on the sets of Aranyak. 

