When Satish Shah said he had ‘worst struggle’ in Bollywood due to his looks: They mistook me for everything but actor

After entertaining audiences with his comic roles in films like Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and many more, as well as in popular television shows such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, actor Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. Having worked in over 100 films during a career spanning more than four decades, the veteran actor had once revealed how his persona became a drawback, leading people to mistake him for everything but an actor. When Satish Shah opened up about how his looks became a drawback for him.

When Satish Shah said his looks were a disadvantage for him

In an interview with CNN-News18 in 2023, when asked if his looks gave him an edge since directors could imagine him in various roles, Satish revealed it was, in fact, more of a disadvantage.

He said, “When I came from FTII, there were certain things actors were categorised into, and I didn’t fit in any of these. I was too tall and well-built to be a comedian, had too soft a face to be a villain, and wasn’t conventionally good-looking as a hero. So my struggle was the worst. People mistook me for everything else but an actor.”

The actor further added, “They mistook me for a cinematographer, an editor, or a director whenever I went to meet people. So this worked against me. Now, when people ask me how my persona helped me—it didn’t. My persona was my drawback then.”

About Satish Shah

Satish got his first big break in 1984 with the television sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. The actor portrayed 55 characters in the show, which ran for over two years and became a massive hit. He later appeared in Filmi Chakkar and Ghar Jamai, but it was Sarabhai vs Sarabhai that made him a household name.

He made his film debut in 1970 with a small role in Bhagwan Parshuram. However, he gained attention with Umrao Jaan and his memorable role as Commissioner D’Mello in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Following this, he featured in several successful films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Om Shanti Om, and Main Hoon Na, among others. He was last seen in the 2014 film Humshakals, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia revealed to Hindustan Times that Satish had been unwell for the past few months and had undergone a kidney transplant. However, he developed an infection and passed away at his residence in Mumbai at the age of 74. Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Johnny Lever, among others, expressed their shock and grief over the actor’s demise on social media.