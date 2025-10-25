Satish Shah death: Farah Khan, Johnny Lever, Karan Johar mourn Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's death, say ‘will miss you’

Satish Shah death: Veteran actor and comedian, who entertained audiences with his comic roles in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na and several others, died due to kidney failure on October 25. The actor’s sudden death left the industry in shock. Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Johnny Lever, among others, expressed their grief over the actor’s passing. (Also Read: Veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah, known for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, dies at 74) Satish Shah death: Bollywood celebrities mourn the sudden demise of the actor.

On Saturday, Farah, who worked with him in Main Hoon Na, took to Instagram Stories and, sharing a picture of Satish, wrote, “Rest in peace dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss you sending me memes and jokes every day.” Filmmaker Karan also shared the late actor’s photo and wrote, “Om Shanti.”

Comedian Johnny Lever took to Instagram and penned an emotional note expressing his grief over Satish’s death. He shared a throwback picture of a scene with him from a film and wrote, “Feeling extremely sad to share that we’ve lost a great artist and my dearest friend of over 40 years. It’s hard to believe—I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed shock over Satish’s death and wrote, “I’m deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir. On the big screen and television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. #OmShanti.”

Actor Rakesh Bedi also shared an emotional video, saying, “I am very emotional and finding it difficult to talk. My very, very dear friend and batchmate from FTII, Satish Shah, passed away. We did so many films together. I don’t know how to put it into words. It’s one of the saddest days of my life today. Satish Shah, I love you, brother.” He captioned the post, “RIP bro Satish Shah. A great actor and a very, very dear friend.”

Satish’s friend and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia revealed to HT that Satish had not been keeping well for the past few months and had even undergone a kidney transplant. However, he developed an infection and died at his Mumbai home. He was rushed to hospital, but it was too late by then.

The actor started his career with the hit television sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), in which he essayed 55 different characters. He went on to feature in hit television shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Ghar Jamai, Filmy Chakkar and became a household name. Apart from this, he also featured in films like Main Hoon Na, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Om Shanti Om, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and more, all of which were big hits.