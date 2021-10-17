When Simi Garewal spoke about ‘passionate affair’ with Maharaja of Jamnagar: ‘We did mad, crazy things’

Veteran actor Simi Garewal turns 74 on Sunday. Throughout her life, she has worked in hit films such as Mera Naam Joker, Karz and Chalte Chalte. However, her personal life has also often attracted attention.

While Simi eventually married into the Chunnamal family of Delhi, she also had a three-year-long relationship with the Maharaja of Jamnagar, who was her ‘neighbour’.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Simi had revealed, “At 17, I fell in love with my neighbour – the Maharaja of Jamnagar. It was a turbulent and passionate affair that lasted for three years. He showed me a wonderful world of animals, sports and food. Of passion and compassion… we did mad, crazy things but it grew obsessive. I look back at it now with a smile. But I realised what possessiveness could do to a relationship. It cured me forever of jealousy in love.”

She later married Ravi Mohan in 1970 but the two split nine years later. “We were two nice people but not made for each other. It was a long-distance marriage. We started living apart more and more but divorced over a decade later. The good thing is that there was never any ill-will. I’m close to his family even now,” she had said.

Later, Simi took a break from movies and started her hit chat show, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, where she hosted stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and even businessman Ratan Tata and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

These days, Simi keeps active on Twitter, sharing her thoughts on everything, from Meghan Markle to Kangana Ranaut. After watching Thalaivii, she wrote, “Although I do not support Kangana Ranaut's radical comments, I do support her acting talent. In Thalaivii she gives it her heart and soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya (Rai) to play her... my hunch is JJ wud have approved of Kangana's portrayal. As for Arvind Swami, he is MGR reincarnate.”