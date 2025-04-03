When Smita Patil slammed Bollywood for objectifying women, showing them naked to get viewers: ‘Audience is not stupid’

Late actor Smita Patil, known for her portrayal of strong and independent women, had once called out Bollywood for objectifying women and compared male and female nudity in films. She further criticised how the Indian audience had been conditioned to watch films that showcased half-naked bodies. (Also Read: Smita Patil felt awkward about films she did with me: Amitabh Bachchan) Smita Patil once talked about how Bollywood tries to attract more viewers by objectifying women.

In an interview with Doordarshan, Smita spoke about how, due to the formula used in commercial Bollywood films, women were often portrayed as either foolish, perpetually suffering, or half-naked. When asked why she allowed her poster from the film Chakra, in which she is seen bathing, to release, Smita stated that if it had been in her control, she would never have let that happen.

Smita Patil on Bollywood objectifying women

She added, “Hero ko toh nanga dikha nahi sakte, usse kuch hone nahi waala hai. Lekin aurat ko nanga dikhaye toh unko lagta hai 100 log aur aajayenge. Hindustan ki audience par yeh baat force ki gayi hai ki dekhiye ji ismein sex hai, aadhe nange shareer hai toh aap film dekhne ke liye aaiye. Yeh ek aisi attitude bann gayi hai jo bhut galat hai. Film agar kuch sache dil se baat keh rahi hai toh voh chalegi. Sirf aisi posters se film chalti nahi hai (You can't show a hero naked—nothing is going to happen then. But if a woman is shown naked, they think it will attract 100 more viewers. The Indian audience has been conditioned to believe that if a film has sex and half-naked bodies, they must watch it. This has become an attitude that is completely wrong. If a film genuinely conveys something from the heart, it will work. Just having such posters doesn’t make a film successful)."

When asked whether the film industry assumes that audiences prefer content where women are objectified, and if showing women in a certain way is necessary to attract viewers, Smita replied, “It can be true for some films. But I would also say that if some pornographic films are made, then those films will run only because of that. But if there is no storyline in the film, then the audience is not stupid; they like emotional films a lot. Our family structure is so strong. So if the audience is shown the wrong thing and made to depend on that, they will start liking those things. But filmmakers and actors have it in their hands to change things.”

The video clip resurfaced on Reddit, and fans couldn't stop praising the late actor's views. One comment read, "She is echoing my thoughts here. The audience isn't stupid. Filmmakers can't make garbage and then blame the audience for asking for it." Another user commented, "Audiences enjoy movies based on family and relationships. A huge takeaway for filmmakers today from this interview." Another wrote, "We lack actors like her who take a stand against exploitation."

About Smita Patil

Having starred in over 80 films during a career spanning more than a decade, Smita Patil won two National Film Awards, a Maharashtra State Film Award, and was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. Some of her critically acclaimed roles include Manthan, Bhumika, Aakrosh, Chakra, Shakti, Arth, and Waaris, among others. She passed away at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications while giving birth to her son, Prateik, in 1986.