Salman Khan on not getting shoutouts for his projects from Bollywood: ‘Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin mujhe'

Actor Salman Khan has broken his silence on the lack of support he gets from the Bollywood fraternity for his films, including the latest big-screen outing with Sikandar. In a new interview, Salman admitted that even he needs support, but his peers assume he is self-sufficient and doesn't require it. Salman Khan also gave a shoutout to Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Jaat.

Salman Khan on not getting shoutouts

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the interviewer pointed out how his colleagues from the Hindi film industry refrain from giving shoutouts to his projects, even though Salman frequently promotes films of his colleagues and friends, irrespective of the budget or scale.

To which, Salman shared, “Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I don’t need their support.). But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me)."

Salman subsequently turned his attention to forthcoming and recent releases, showing his continued support for his peers. He gave a shoutout to Sunny Deol's upcoming action-packed film Jaat, which is slated for release on April 10, 2025. Additionally, Salman acknowledged the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which premiered two days before Sikandar.

At the time of the interview before the release of Sikandar, Salman said, “I hope the film (L2: Empuraan) does well... Then Jaat is also coming in sometime. With the way Sunny is going, he will hit the ball out of the park”.

Salman Khan back on big screen

Salman has returned to the big screen for the first time since 2023 with Sikandar, which AR Murugadoss directs. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years. Sikandar was released in theatres on Sunday, March 30. Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for films like Ghajini. The film follows Salman as Sikandar, who is on his quest for justice, in order to protect the three individuals his wife had donated organs to.

As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk.com, Sikandar collected ₹84.25 crore so far in India. The box office report states that Sikandar minted ₹9.75 crore on its fourth day of release. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. The film opened well on Sunday on the occasion of Eid, a public holiday, at ₹26 crore. The second day saw a small growth of ₹29 crore.